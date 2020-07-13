1/1
Florence M. Kabat
Florence M. Kabat

Greenleaf - Florence M. Kabat, 98, Greenleaf, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in the home of her daughter, Terri. Florence was born July 18, 1921, in the town of Morrison to Anton and Anastasia (Kane) Nies. She married Stanley Kabat June 1, 1943, at St. John Catholic Church, Morrison. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2007. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Greenleaf, all her life.

As a tender loving, talented mother and grandmother, she was completely immersed in the care of her family and her service to the children of St. Mary's School. She was a member of the Altar Society and the Catholic Financial Life Chapter 189. Her greatest joys were her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Her sincere sentiments are best expressed in her own words:

For those I love so much

and hate to leave behind,

be happy that we had so many years.

How much happiness you

have given me.

I thank you for all the love you gave me, but now

it's time for me to travel on alone.

It's only a while that we

must part; so bless the

memories you have

within your heart.

Life goes on and when

you must travel alone, I'll be

waiting there to meet you.

~ Mom

She is survived by her 12 children: Kenneth (Betty) Kabat, Greenleaf; Mary Clare (Gary) Mommaerts, Greenleaf; Cyril (Lois) Kabat, Arlington Heights, IL; Janice (John) Keyzer, Green Bay; Jerome (Marilyn) Kabat, Greenleaf; Luella (Gary) Van Asten, Freedom; Catherine (Bob) Janda, Skanee, MI; James Kabat, Aurora, OH; Stanley J. (Terri) Kabat, Bettendorf, IA; Roseanne (Tim) Prunty, Antigo; Theresa (Dean) Swoboda, De Pere; Jane (Greg) Kleineschay, De Pere; 33 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Ellen (Glen) Farrell, sister-in-law Rosella (Joe) Nies, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters Margaret Ann and her twin sister, grandson Tommy Mommaerts, Mary's daughter-in-law Maureen (Mark) Mommaerts, Jim's wife, Karen Kabat. Also, numerous brothers, sisters and in-laws: Marie and Clarence Diny, Bill and Lucy Nies, Bob and Dorothy Nies, Jerry and Bernadine Nies, Joe Nies, Margaret Ellen Nies, Bernard Nies, Glen Farrell, Millie and El DeCleene, Father Cyril Kabat, Ceil and Wally Krautkramer, Leona and Frank Foytik, Lan and Ruth Kabat.

A private celebration of life is being planned for the family by Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on her birthday, Saturday, July 18, with Father Brian Wideman officiating. In order to maintain safe social distancing practices, the Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at 1:00 p.m. by going to https://tinyurl.com/yb9l3fd8. To express online condolences to the family, please go to www.ryanfh.com.

Florence's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Paul Elder Services, the

St. Paul Hospice team, and all other caregivers, for the compassionate care given to their mom.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Mom's honor will be established by the family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
