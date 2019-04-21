|
|
Florence Reese
Green Bay - Florence Reese, 95, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born March 5, 1924 in Navarino to the late Robert & Emma Reese. Florence was the most genuine, loving, giving and caring person. She was dedicated to the pursuit of helping animals with a fondness for cats. She worked at ASPIRO and volunteered at the Green Bay Humane Society for over 40 years.
Florence is survived by her son, Jerry (Jessie) Reese; her sister, Laura (Cyril) Nies and many nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Edna and Erma; and her special friend Zane.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St., Green Bay, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Florence will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Florence's family would like to thank the staff at Century Ridge for the compassionate care and love they provided.
Malcore (West) Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019