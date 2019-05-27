|
|
Florence Sikorski
Krakow - Florence Adeline Sikorski, 97, Krakow, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at GranCare Nursing Center in Green Bay. The daughter of Albert and Helen (Rostango) Piaro was born August 20, 1921, in Green Bay, and grew up in Vulcan, MI. On September 14, 1945, she married Chester A. Sikorski. The couple was married 44 years. Chester preceded Florence in death on October 8, 1989.
Florence was an active member of St. Casimir Parish in Krakow and P.L.A.V. Aux. Unit 178, Krakow. She loved to cook for funeral lunches.
Survivors include eight children: Suzie and Bob Kampine, Kennesaw, GA, Tom and Darlene Sikorski, Sobieski, Jim and Gloria Sikorski, Abrams, Ruth and Mike Kleczewski, Cleveland, John and Sharon Sikorski, Suring, Theresa and Frank Duffy, Sheboygan Falls, Tony and Karen Sikorski, Sobieski, and Frank and Sue Sikorski, Krakow; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Rose Mary Sikorski, Sobieski, and Helen Mae Kobylarczyk, Sobieski; one sister-in-law, Helen Sikorski; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; one sister, MaryAnn Wilinski; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are invited to gather at St. Casimir Church, W140 Park Street, Krakow, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church, Fr. James Esser, O.F.M., presiding. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Florence's memory would be appreciated to GranCare Nursing Center, 1555 Dousman Street, Green Bay, WI, 54303.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff of GranCare Nursing Center for the excellent care they provided to our ma.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2019