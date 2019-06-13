|
Floretta Lischka
Kewaunee - Florretta Lischka, age 100 of Kewaunee died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Bellin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on October 26, 1918 in Luxemburg to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Haen) Colle.
She married Anton Lischka Sr. on January 8, 1938 at St. Mary's Church in Luxemburg. They shared sixty eight years together, he preceded her in death on September 1, 2006.
She was a lifelong member of St. John's Church, Krok, now St. Therese Parish. She loved being with her nieces and nephews and later her grandchildren. She and Anton loved polka dancing.
Survivors include her children: Tony (Jane) Lischka, Kewaunee; Steve (June) Lischka, Kewaunee; five grandchildren: Renee (Glenn) Reckelberg; Tony Lischka III (special friend, Stacy); Christopher (Laurie) Lischka; Kari (Troy) Konop; April Lischka (Fiancé Scott Siebold); five great grandchildren: Katelyn Buresh; Kailey; Alisyn; Justin Lischka; Hunter Konop; one great great grandchild: Everly and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son: Dennis; one grandson: Andrew Lischka; two brothers: Roman Colle; Peter (Edna) Colle; four sisters: Lucille (Bill) Sisel; Marie (Julius) Suess; Elizabeth Colle; Lorraine (Grant) Maedke.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 14 at St. Hedwig Church, East Krok until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Dennis Drury. Following a lunch at church, burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Krok.
The family would like to thank Kewaunee Care Center for the care and concern that they gave Florretta and her family for the last ten years, Kewaunee Ambulance and Bellin Hospital ER.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2019