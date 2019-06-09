Services
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pfotenhauer Funeral Home
2379 East Mason St.
Green Bay, WI
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
GREEN BAY - Flossie Alice Phillips, 101, Green Bay, WI passed away on May 15, 2019. She was born in Advance, WI on January 2, 1918 to the late Milo and Lydia (Kanzenbach) Herning. She married William J. Phillips in Wausau on April 10, 1942. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a homemaker. She loved traveling with her daughter to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe and Bali, Indonesia.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Phillips of Fitchburg, MA, Paul Harrison of Green Bay, a niece, Gayle Smoot of Orlando, FL, and many great and great great grand nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers and their wives, Wesley (Olivia) Herning and Orville (Sarah) Herning.

Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 2379 East Mason St., Green Bay, on Tuesday, June 11 from 6 until 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Dave Wilkinson. Burial will be at Advance Memorial Cemetery, Advance, WI the following morning. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019
