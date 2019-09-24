Services
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran church
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran church
Resources
1946 - 2019
Algoma - Floyd C. Schoening, 73, of Algoma, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Floyd was born on September 1, 1946 in Shawano to the late Floyd and Freida (Gast) Schoening. After graduating High School Floyd served in the US Navy from 1966-1970. In 1972 he married Karen Luedtke at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rankin. Floyd enjoyed watching the grandkids play sports, coaching, fishing, and watching any WI Sports team. He was very involved in St. Paul's School and church having held many different positions and working where he was needed.

Floyd is survived by his wife Karen; his children, Melanie (Josh) Granius, Algoma and Barry (Jenny) Schoening, Algoma; grandchildren, Maxwell Schoening, Jackson Schoening and Aleasha Granius; sister Marshell (James) Bergsbaken; sister-in-law Carol Schoening; he is also survived by nieces and nephews as well as by special cousin Butch (Lenee) Jozwiak. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond (infant), and Wayne Schoening; and sister Ila (Russell) Anderson.

Visitation will be held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Algoma, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday morning at St. Paul's Lutheran church from 9:00-11:00 AM. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joel McKenney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
