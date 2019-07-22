|
|
Floyd (Bud) De Boer
Green Bay - Floyd (Bud) De Boer, 81, Green Bay, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was born December 28, 1937, in Michigan, son to the late Gaylord and Maxine (Vogt) De Boer. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Bud married Judy Worachek on April 16 1966. Bud worked for Harley Davidson many years as a business liason in the parts division, eventually retiring from there. After his retirement he worked at Doc's Harley Davidson as a greeter, which he enjoyed immensely, he considered them part of his family. He was also a member of the De Pere Sportsman Club.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; children: Mindee Zilic (David); grandchildren; Jared & Jenna; and his sister, Gail De Boer/Sendowski
Would like to thank his long time friends Jerry & Pat Baltes also a special thanks to my cousin Randy for all his help.
Per his wishes, private family services will be held. Simply Cremation is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019