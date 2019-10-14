|
Floyd E. Kolander
Brandon, S.D. - Floyd E. Kolander, 97, died Sun., Oct. 13, 2019. His funeral service will be 11 AM Wed., Oct. 16 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD, where the family will greet friends for 1 hour prior to the service. Graveside service will be 10 AM Fri., Oct. 18 at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay, WI.
Survivors include 3 children, 2 of whom are Susan Blodgett, Omaha, NE, John (Barb) Kolander, Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Floyd to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (https://getinvolved.glaucoma.org/donate). Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019