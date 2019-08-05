|
Floyd Elroy Palmer, Jr.
Chesapeake, VA - Floyd E. Palmer, Jr., 93, passed away on July 25, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Born on July 25, 1926 in Green Bay, WI he was the son of the Floyd E. Palmer Sr. and Viola Meulendyk and brother to Earl Palmer. Growing up in Green Bay he married Rita Del Marcelle in August 1946.
Floyd had a life long passion for combustion engines, whether it be an automobile, motorcycle or an airplane which landed him a successful 35 year career with Chrysler Corporation retiring as Executive Manager of Service Training.
He was a World War II veteran and proudly wore his veterans cap everyday until his passing.
During his younger years Floyd earned his pilots license. Once retired, he again took to the skies in his treasured yellow Piper Cherokee. Flying his granddaughter, from Virginia to Oshkosh WI annually to attend the EAA international Fly-In. He was an expert mechanic even in his last days.
He is survived by his wife Rita, four children, Brenda Palmer, James Palmer, Patrica Godwin (spouse Raymond Garavito) and Michelle Fuller (spouse Jerry Fuller), 10 grandchildren and 2 cats that he adored. His sweet smile, crazy sense of humor, infectious laughter and love will be deeply missed. Internment will be in Allouez Cemetery, Green Bay, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019