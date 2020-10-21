Frances B. Feldhausen
De Pere - Frances B. Feldhausen, 90, passed away on September 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Half Rock, Missouri on November 24, 1929 to Melvin L. and Estelle M. (Cooper) Baugher. Frances lived in the Kansas City, Missouri area for most of her life, but moved to the Green Bay area in 2011 to be with family. She married Eugene J. Feldhausen in Las Vegas, NV on April 17, 1964 and enjoyed 56 wonderful years together, raising a family in the Kansas City area. She was a proud 60-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed collecting antiques and playing bridge with friends both in Missouri and Wisconsin.
Frances leaves behind her husband, Eugene J. Feldhausen of De Pere, two sisters-in-law, two sons: Tom (Tricia) Feldhausen of Lake Mary, Florida and Tim (Lara) Feldhausen of Allouez, and three grandchildren: Erika Feldhausen of Austin, TX; Ryan Feldhausen of Fairfax, VA; and Josiah Feldhausen of Allouez, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, a daughter-in-law, Lori Feldhausen, and two grandchildren, Michael Feldhausen and Katherine Feldhausen.
A funeral service will be held for Frances at Faith Lutheran Church in Allouez on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 am, with Rev. Joshua Errer officiating. Visitation at 9 am until the time of service.
Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Kansas.
Frances' family would especially like to thank the staff at The Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and in particular Dr. Dhimant Patel and Kendra Campbell for their incredible care and compassion shown to Frances and her family during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the American Cancer Society
or The Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in her memory.