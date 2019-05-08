|
Frances Barbara "Barb" Brotski
Green Bay - Frances Barbara "Barb" Brotski, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1933, in Milwaukee to Egnar and Margaret (Crowley) Lindberg.
Barb graduated from St. Joseph Academy and then attended St. Norbert College. Barb married Melvin W. Brotski and they shared 37 years before his passing. She was employed by AT&T from 1955 to 1971; and then with Military Avenue Book Shop from 1997 to 2005. Barb was a member of St. Agnes Parish where she volunteered various roles in the school's library, cafeteria, and church cleaning.
Barb was a loving and patient mother and wife, who found sunshine around every cloud. She was a woman of strong character and always found the best in people. Barb was the first to listen and then lend a good word and encouragement.
She was an avid reader of novels and the classics. Barb enjoyed the comfort of her home and her close friends and neighbors, as well as spending time at her lake home, traveling and visiting unique places, going to lunches with her close friends.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel W. Brotski, Green Bay and Thomas E. Brotski, Atlanta, GA.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin W. Brotski; and her parents, Margaret and Egnar Lindberg.
We shall always remember Barb as one who loved God, her sons, and her books. And in that order. An we pray that she is now enjoying the loving presence of God and bending his ear to be sure and to guide her boys.
Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, followed by the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019