Luxemburg - Frances A. Frenette
Frances A. Frenette, 79, Suamico, a devoted Christian was taken away by our Savior at a local hospital on September 14, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. She was born on June 13, 1940 in Muskegon, MI to the late Frank L. and Zelde M. (Cuykendall) Arcioni. Fran was a graduate of Muskegon Heights High School. On June 3, 1961 she married Gerard J. Frenette from Hancock, MI. at St. Mary Church in Muskegon, MI. Fran was a stay at home mom who was the family mentor raising her children in her own quiet way. In 1983 she moved to the new home they built in Algoma. She retired from the Wisconsin Label Corporation in 2006. Upon retirement, she traveled extensively in their motorhome covering 47 of the 48 continental states and most of the eastern provinces of Canada. In her later years, she loved watching the birds from her home in Suamico. Fran was easy to talk with and made many friends wherever she went.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Gerard; three children, Joseph (Jill) Frenette, Suamico; Kim (Michael) Kostichka, Luxemburg; Guy (Mandy) Frenette, Algoma; two grandsons, Kurt Kostichka, Ben Kostichka; one great-grandson, Case; two sisters, Delores Moore, Zelda Tiefenthal.
Fran was preceded in death by siblings, Louis (Lillian) Arcioni, Bill (Barb) Arcioni, Kathleen "Ann" (Bill) Link, Rosemary (Jesse) Wiard; two brothers in law, Emmett Moore and Wally Tiefenthal.
Friends may call at St. Mary Church, 214 Church St, Algoma, WI. Between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Friday, October 4, 2019. Funeral 11:00 am on Friday at St. Mary Church, Algoma with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Algoma.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be sent to HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital, 835 South Van Buren St, Green Bay, Wi. 54301, www.stvincentchildrenshospital.org in Fran's memory.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Frenette Family. www.mcmahonfhcom
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019