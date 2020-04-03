|
|
Frances K. Hoops
Edina, MN - Frances "Fran" K. Hoops, age 91, of Edina, MN and formerly of Green Bay, WI, went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1928 in Bethlehem, PA to the late Earl and Cora Kolb. She attended Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology.
Fran was a tireless volunteer, helping people throughout Green Bay. She served as a deacon at both First Presbyterian Church of DePere and Wequiock Presbyterian Church in Green Bay. During her lifetime of service, she volunteered for Green Bay Hospice, Meals on Wheels, and Paul's Pantry. Fran's ready smile and compassionate heart greeted countless people over many years. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and needlework. She loved visiting with close friends. Fran adored her children and delighted in the birth of each of her 5 grandchildren.
Survivors include her two sons, Harold (Debra) Hoops III of Geneseo, NY and David (Karen) Hoops of Edina, MN, and one daughter Barbara (Gene) Geiger of Waukesha, WI. She is also survived by five grandchildren: David and Donna Hoops, Robert and Christian Hoops, and Eric Banks. In addition, she leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Harold J. Hoops Jr., and her brothers, Earl Kolb and Albert Kolb.
A memorial service, at a time yet to be determined, will be held at Wequiock Presbyterian Church, 4014 Wequiock Road, Green Bay, WI 54311. Private family burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to one of the following: Wequiock Presbyterian Church, , or Bellin College, Attn: Development, 3201 Eaton Road, Green Bay, WI 54311 (Memo: Harold and Fran Hoops Scholarship).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020