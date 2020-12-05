Frances L. (Schiltz) Roskom
Plymouth - Frances L. (Schiltz) Roskom, 101, passed away peacefully September 27, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1919 to the late Frank and Edith (Bouressa) Schiltz in Kimberly, WI. Frances married the late Andrew Roskom on November 3, 1936. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1982. They were long time members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Frances is survived by her children, Andy (Sally) Roskom, Suamico, Carol (Fred) Dahnke, Arizona, and Diana Burkel, Cedarburg; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-brother, Herbert Nieft.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Andrew, and brothers and sisters.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held. She was entombed at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
