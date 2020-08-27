Frances M. Bilodeau
Ashwaubenon - Frances M. Bilodeau of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 96.
She was born on July 27, 1924, daughter of the late David and Bertha (Malinowski) Gordon. Frances graduated from Marinette High School with the class of 1942. She held her first job as a waitress at Mickey-Lu Bar-B-Q in Marinette, WI. If you go there today, a picture of her along with the Mickey-Lu staff still hangs upon the wall.
Frances fell in love and married Richard Bilodeau on June 25, 1949. Richard preceded her in death on January 5, 2016 at the age of 91 after 66 years of marriage.
Frances was a full-time Mother raising four children, making sure they all had a healthy and clean environment at home.
Frances had a passion for people. She had many longtime friends and was in constant connection with her friends and relatives. She was held in high regard by many. Frances also loved spending time with the Women's Bible Study group and served on various committees as she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Green Bay since 1969.
She prided herself on preparing amazing salads and loved to make all types of soup. Most importantly, she raised all four children in a Christian surrounding, teaching them the importance of faith. She advised, "Make God a priority in your life and raise your family in the church. Hopefully, future generations will follow." Well she did just that. Some of her fondest memories included the many special occasions her family celebrated at First United Methodist Church. All four of her children were married in this church and her grandchildren were baptized and confirmed there as well.
Surviving family includes two daughters, Lori (Charles) Schwalenberg and Rene' (Joseph) Milhaupt, two sons, Jon (Barbara) and Ross (Paula) Bilodeau; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Amy) Bilodeau, Hannah (Tim) Hartung, Kaitlyn (Tom) Currie, Cassandra Bilodeau, Adam (Jordan) Milhaupt, Samuel (Brooke) Milhaupt, and Luke Milhaupt; six step-grandchildren, Kirstin (Ryan) Hopson, Sara (Tyler) Nielsen, Shawna and Lee (Heather) Schwalenberg, and Nichole (Ryan) Leonhardt, Christopher Smith; ten great-grandchildren, Cadence, Norah, Archer, Verabelle, Aidan, Jaiden, Maximus, Riley, Benjamin, and Eleanor Frances
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, David and Bertha (Malinowski) Gordon, Marinette, WI and one sister, Verna (Gordon) Vieth, Beloit, WI. Survived by a brother Ronald ("Sam") Gordon, Springboro, Ohio.
A private funeral service to celebrate and honor Frances life will be held at First United Methodist Church with Pastor David Kalas officiating. Entombment will be at Fort Howard Mausoleum.
France's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for their care and kindness toward Frances during the final years of her life.
In memory of Frances, her family is asking in lieu of flowers a donation to First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund for Worship & Music.