Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Doulet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Doulet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis Doulet Obituary
Francis Doulet

DePere - Francis G. Doulet, DePere, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rennes, DePere. Francis was born in Chateau-Thierry, France to the late Marcel and Alice (Roussat) Doulet. He married Barbara Lane on June 21, 1975. Francis owned and operated the Chez Doulet Restaurant for fourteen years and then worked in San Jose, CA, as an Executive Chef for twelve years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, lotto scratchers, and friendly gambling. Francis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with family, until his health intervened.

Francis is survived by his wife, Barbara Doulet; daughter, Michelle (Terry) Bostwick; son, Anthony "Tony" Doulet, DePere; three sisters, Marie Noelle Young, Nicole Doulet, AnneMarie (Jean) Touriny; two grandchildren, Kadynn and Devon Bostwick. He was preceded in death by a brother, Guy Doulet; and three sisters, Francoise Chiquet, Jacqueline Koch and Michelle Doulet.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home with the Deacon Mike Vander Bloomen officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 13 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now