Francis Fitt


1945 - 2019
Francis Fitt Obituary
Francis Fitt

Abrams - Francis A. Fitt, 73, Abrams, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. Francis was born May 2, 1945 in Menominee, MI to the late Charles and Helen (Legas) Fitt Sr. Francis served his country in the US Army. He worked all his life at Schreiber Foods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking morning rides with his buddy, Bill Bohl, and a cup of coffee. Francis also ran a hobby farm.

Francis is survived by a sister, Stella Kennin; a brother, Charles (Ruth Ann) Fitt Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth (Stanley) Racine; a brother, Leo (Rita) Fitt; and a brother-in-law, George "Giek" Kennin.

The family will receive relatives and friends at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Sobieski, from 9:30 to 11 AM Thursday, March 7, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday at the church with the Fr. Antonio De Los Santos officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net. Military Rites will be performed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
