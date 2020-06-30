Francis J. "Fran" Froelich
Green Bay - Francis J. "Fran" Froelich, age 90, a lifelong resident of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Allouez Sunrise Village, with his loving family at his side. He was born May 22, 1930 in Bellevue to the late Albert and Regina (Kaster) Froelich and was a 1948 graduate of Central Catholic High School.
Fran enlisted in the US Army in 1953 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1955. He served during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He married Barbara Forsythe of Green Bay, February 27, 1954 at St. Matthew's Parish. She preceded him in death, December 28, 1987. He later married Joan Mary (Vanden Heuvel) Van Den Busch, December 21, 1991. Fran worked most of his life at Green Bay Packaging, retiring in 1992. He was an active member of St. Matthew Parish, donating many years of service to his church community. Fran was an amazing mentor to the young parishioners and was involved with the "12 Apostles" group that were the go-to guys for anything that needed fixing.
Fran was a master tournament cribbage player and also loved to solve puzzles. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. First and foremost he was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
Fran is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joan Froelich; his 7 children from his first marriage to Barbara: Stephen (Debbie) Froelich of Corvallis, OR, Dennis Froelich of Sedro Woolley, WA, Suzanne (Joe) Nazarian of Green Bay, Julie (Ed) Hiltunen of Menominee Falls, Mary (Randy) Bowles of De Pere, Ann (Jim) Hein of Green Bay and Mark (Myoung Kim) Froelich of Seoul, South Korea; Joan's 4 children: Lori (Dave) Bergner of Green Bay, Teri Berndt of Fish Creek, Ron (Ann) Van Den Busch of Green Bay and Tina Perrigoue of Green Bay; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;11 siblings: Margaret Stangel of Kewaunee, Catherine Mastalir of Kewaunee, Theresa Barta of Sturgeon Bay, Kenneth (Jan) Froelich of Manitowoc, Bob (Lynne) Froelich of Two Rivers, Jim (Marlene) Froelich of Manitowoc, Gladys Schommer of Sturgeon Bay, Ann Froelich of Green Bay, Mary (Dick) Augustian of Greenleaf, Charles (Shirley) Froelich of Luxemburg and Michael (Chris) Froelich of Ruston, LA and Algoma and Joan's sister, Elaine Lieberg of Allouez. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara; Joan's son, Randy Van Den Busch; son-in-law, Jim Perrigoue; 4 brothers-in law: Dan Stangel, Fred Mastalir, Dave Barta and Chuck Schommer; Barb's sisters and brother: Sister André, Virginia (Richard) Kirscher, Patricia (Larry) Ingebretsen and Andrew (Margaret) Forsythe and Joan's sisters and brothers-in-law: Eleanor (John) O'Hara, Bernice (Howard) Hockers, Marilyn (Al) Gokey and Louis Lieberg.
Private services will be held by Fran's family at St. Matthew Parish. Face coverings are encouraged to ensure the health and safety of everyone. Fran's wishes were to donate his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin and he will be laid to rest in Allouez Cemetery with his late wife, Barbara, at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Fran's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Allouez Sunrise Village (especially Addie), the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.