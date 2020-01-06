Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 AM - 1:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2771 Oakwood Drive
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2771 Oakwood Drive
Francis J. Kaczrouske


1947 - 2020
Francis J. Kaczrouske Obituary
Francis J. Kaczrouske

Green Bay - Francis J. Kaczrouske, 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after many years battling Multiple Myeloma. He was born on September 2, 1947, in Green Bay, to the late Phillip and Neadice (Nohr) Kaczrouske. On December 16, 1978 he married Julie Younger in Green Bay.

Francis worked for 38 years at Al's Auto Upholstery until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed many things outdoors like hunting, racing, football and camping. He especially enjoyed watching his grandson Isaiah, race go karts.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Matthew (Jennifer) Kaczrouske, Andrew Kaczrouske; grandchildren, Isaiah "Peanut", Abigail "Princess"; siblings, Virginia Huempfner, Martha Kaczrouske, Artie Kaczrouske, Phyllis (Dan) House, Joe Kaczrouske, Gerald (Diane) Koslowski, Joan (Michael) Alsteen, Michael (Mary) Koslowski, Marlene (Paul) Borowitz, Wayne (Kim) Koslowski, Mary (Sheldon) Scray, Debra (David) Molzahn, Edward (Barb) Koslowski; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Suzanne) Younger, Kathy Cole, Patricia Staeven, Randall Younger, Mary (Larry) Thomas, Larry (Barb) Younger, James Younger, Bernice Kozlowski, Mary Kozlowski; his dog, Bandit; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Leo Koslowski; father and mother-in-law, John and Rosemary Younger; brothers, Phillip Kaczrouske, Lawrence Kaczrouske, Richard Koslowski and James Koslowski; sister, Patricia Kaczrouske; brothers-in-law, Bernard Huempfner, David Younger, Robert Cole and Gerald Staeven; sisters-in-law, Debra Younger and Jean Younger.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Visitation will then continue at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 12:30 until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences please go to blaneyfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to staffs of Aurora BayCare VLCC and the 2nd Floor ICU for all of the care and concern shown to Fran.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
