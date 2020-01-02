|
Francis "Frank" Shampine
Oconto Falls - Francis "Frank" Shampine, 71, Oconto Falls, passed away on Wednesday Jan 1, 2020 at his home. He was born Mar 30, 1948 in Michigan. Frank served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. In 1970, Frank was united in marriage to Cheryl Kampka in Menominee, Michigan. She preceded him in death. On Sept 18, 1975, Frank wed Mary Port. She preceded him in death on Mar 5, 2005. For many years, Frank was employed as a payload operator at Western Lime and Cement in Green Bay until his retirement. He was an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls where he served a deacon as well as on many other service opportunities. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as helping out those in need. Frank is survived by three children, Lisa (Jerry) Heimerl, Paul Port Jr., Dawn (Mike) Gray; four grandchildren, Brad (Brittany) Port, Cody Heimerl, Josh Heimerl, Brian (Maureen) Gray; many great- grandchildren, four siblings, Susan (John) Erickson, Gary (Priscilla) McFarland, John(Linda) Biermaker, Zoe Miron; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Cheryl; his second wife, Mary; his parents, Herman and Elizabeth Brunngraeber; two siblings, Ruth Reamer and Rudy Brunngraeber. Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main St., Lena, on Monday, Jan 6, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. The visitation will continue on Tuesday Jan 7, 2020 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 South Chestnut St, Oconto Falls, from 10 until 11 a.m. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Matthew Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oconto Falls. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com. Frank's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Cancer Center at St. Claire Hospital in Oconto Falls for all of their loving care and kindness.
