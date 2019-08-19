|
Frank A. Reynard
Green Bay - Frank A. Reynard, 77, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born to Norman and Lorraine (Terrill) Reynard.
Frank was a Marquette High School graduate, Class of 1960. From there he began working as a maintenance worker at Samuels Salvage, then at St. Norbert College. He also worked for Murphy Development and then retired with Leicht's Storage.
Frank thoroughly enjoyed building model airplanes and trucks, but his specialty was Legos. His family often referred to him as "Lego Man." He also loved traveling and taking long walks with his wife. He enjoyed fishing, baking and reading.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Janice; two children, Dan (Vicki) Reynard, Julie (Alan Wolter) Badgett; grandchildren, Jordan Blohm, Amanda Ridgley, Mason VonHaden, Mckenzie VonHaden, Logan (Bayleigh Marquis) VonHaden, Caden Badgett; great-grandchild, Foster Von Haden; in-laws, Barbara (David) Gordon, Nancy (Roger) Saxton, Judy Fontana, Susan Montoya and Judy Reynard; a special niece, Terri Cole; special friends, Laura and Paul Crothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mona Gordon; brother, Michael Reynard; sister, Judy (Jerry) Green; and brother-in-law, Victor Montoya.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you has been extended to Nicole and Lynn of Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Frank. The family would also like to thank Julie, Dan and Vicki for being by his side every day; Frank's four grandsons for everything they have done, as well as Josh, Greg and Vanessa at Bay Family Restaurant.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019