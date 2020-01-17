Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Wilinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Isidore Wilinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Isidore Wilinski Obituary
Frank Isidore Wilinski

Howard - Frank Isidore Wilinski, 92, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on March 6, 1927 to John and Helen (Swiechowski) Wilinski.

Frank met Angeline Matuszak at a dance in Pulaski and they were married at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Pulaski on June 2, 1945. He was employed as a truck driver for Super Value, retiring in 1988. Frank and Angeline loved to go fishing and spend time at their cottage on Boulder Lake. He loved to care for his lawn. They wintered in Arizona for 14 years. Frank will be sadly missed by all of his family.

Frank is survived by his children and spouses, Joanne (Melvin) Coonen, Debbie Balza, and Lynn (Gene) Annoye; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother Walter (Mary Ann) Wilinski; brother-in-law, Norbert Matuszak; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Angeline on April 3, 2017; as well as his parents; a sister, Agnes (Tony) Dolata; and brothers, William Wilinski, John Wilinski, Peter Wilinski and Edward Wilinski.

Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 20; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. William Ribbens O.Praem officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Century Ridge Assisted Living and SouthernCare Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -