Frank Isidore Wilinski
Howard - Frank Isidore Wilinski, 92, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on March 6, 1927 to John and Helen (Swiechowski) Wilinski.
Frank met Angeline Matuszak at a dance in Pulaski and they were married at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Pulaski on June 2, 1945. He was employed as a truck driver for Super Value, retiring in 1988. Frank and Angeline loved to go fishing and spend time at their cottage on Boulder Lake. He loved to care for his lawn. They wintered in Arizona for 14 years. Frank will be sadly missed by all of his family.
Frank is survived by his children and spouses, Joanne (Melvin) Coonen, Debbie Balza, and Lynn (Gene) Annoye; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother Walter (Mary Ann) Wilinski; brother-in-law, Norbert Matuszak; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Angeline on April 3, 2017; as well as his parents; a sister, Agnes (Tony) Dolata; and brothers, William Wilinski, John Wilinski, Peter Wilinski and Edward Wilinski.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 20; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. William Ribbens O.Praem officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Century Ridge Assisted Living and SouthernCare Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020