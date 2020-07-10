Frank J. Hanold, Sr.Green Bay - Frank John Hanold Sr., 77, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Frank was born on August 19, 1942 in Florence, Wisconsin to the late Otto and Stephanie (Edzik) Hanold. He served his country in the United States Army from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1966. On February 13, 1965 he married the former Joyce Julia Krerowicz at the All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark, and the couple enjoyed over 44 years together. Joyce preceded him in death on Christmas Day in 2009. Together, Frank and Joyce had five beautiful children: Mary, Frank Jr., Christine, Sheila, and David. The close-knit family never missed an opportunity to spend time together, whether through fishing, pitching horseshoes, basketball, or family cookouts. Frank was an avid 49ers fan for many years and loved watching Joe Montana play. Frank was a member of the Green Bay Horseshoe Club, as he especially enjoyed pitching horseshoes. He always enjoyed visiting with his children and grandchildren. He loved having his picture taken with them and his cheerful smile will be missed.Frank is survived by his children, Mary (Gary DeWinter) Hanold, Frank (Terri) Hanold Jr., Christine Hanold, Sheila (Steve) Cota, David Hanold; grandchildren, Jessica (Steve Wieczorek) and Stephanie DeWinter(Stephen Pawlak), Tayler (Alex) Windjue, Trevor, Trisha, Tessa, and Trina Hanold, Jenna and Michael White, Krynn Hanold, Josh, Breanna (Collin Williamsen), and Noah Cota; great-grandchildren, Mya DeGroot and Maxton DeWinter, Liam and Jackson Williamsen; siblings, Richard (Sue) Hanold and Martha Honan; and sisters-in-law, Verna Hanold and Gladys Hanold. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Beatrice (Dick) Fouts, and Caroline (Norbert) Gorka, and three brothers, Al Hanold, Clarence Hanold, and Donald Hanold.In accordance with the family's wishes, a private gathering will be held for the immediate family.