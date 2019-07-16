|
Rev. Frank N. Weber
Kaukauna - Rev. Frank N. Weber, age 74, former Pastor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Paul's Elder Services in Kaukauna.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Fr. Frank will be laid to rest in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Fr. Frank's family at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18th from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM.
A more detailed obituary can be viewed at www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein has been entrusted with Fr. Frank's arrangements (920) 898-4300.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019