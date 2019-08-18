Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Reynold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Reynold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Reynold Obituary
Frank Reynold

Green Bay - Frank A. Reynard, 77, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born to Norman and Lorraine (Terrill) Reynard in Marquette, MI. On March 4, 1972, Frank married Janice LaFond in Ishpeming, MI.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now