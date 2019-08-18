|
|
Frank Reynold
Green Bay - Frank A. Reynard, 77, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born to Norman and Lorraine (Terrill) Reynard in Marquette, MI. On March 4, 1972, Frank married Janice LaFond in Ishpeming, MI.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019