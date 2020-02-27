Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:30 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Slezewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Slezewski


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Slezewski Obituary
Frank Slezewski

Pulaski - Frank Slezewski, 92, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital with his family at his side. The son of the late Frank and Stella (Jurecki) Slezewski was born August 15, 1927, in Pulaski and was a lifelong Pulaski area resident. On October 6, 1956, he married Barbara Zahn at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski.

Frank farmed in the town of Pittsfield for many years. He had the longest career as a bus driver on record with the state of Wisconsin, having driven the children of the Pulaski Community School District for 57 years. He holds a special place in a lot of lives in the community.

Frank was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society and had served as an usher for many, many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Bona Council #4439, Pulaski. In his "spare time," Frank enjoyed cutting wood, bowling, and sharing a good conversation with anyone who would listen.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and Lee Herman, Pulaski; one son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Tina Slezewski, Pulaski; three grandchildren: Jason (Christina) Herman, Kayla Slezewski, and Cole Slezewski; two great-grandchildren: Amelia and Max Herman; one sister: Marian Kroll, Pulaski; a sister-in-law: Judy Smith, Pulaski; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Barb, in 2018; five brothers: John (Stephi), Bill (Emma), Tony, Daniel (Lorraine), Edward (Shirley), and Harry (Theresa) Slezewski; three sisters: Francis Slezewski, Margaret (Bob) Chars, and Eleanore Wentland; and two brothers-in-law: Anton Ladowski and Walter Kroll.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The Parish Wake Service with the Knights of Columbus will take place at 4:30 p.m. The visitation continues at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -