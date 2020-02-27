|
Frank Slezewski
Pulaski - Frank Slezewski, 92, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital with his family at his side. The son of the late Frank and Stella (Jurecki) Slezewski was born August 15, 1927, in Pulaski and was a lifelong Pulaski area resident. On October 6, 1956, he married Barbara Zahn at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski.
Frank farmed in the town of Pittsfield for many years. He had the longest career as a bus driver on record with the state of Wisconsin, having driven the children of the Pulaski Community School District for 57 years. He holds a special place in a lot of lives in the community.
Frank was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society and had served as an usher for many, many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Bona Council #4439, Pulaski. In his "spare time," Frank enjoyed cutting wood, bowling, and sharing a good conversation with anyone who would listen.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and Lee Herman, Pulaski; one son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Tina Slezewski, Pulaski; three grandchildren: Jason (Christina) Herman, Kayla Slezewski, and Cole Slezewski; two great-grandchildren: Amelia and Max Herman; one sister: Marian Kroll, Pulaski; a sister-in-law: Judy Smith, Pulaski; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Barb, in 2018; five brothers: John (Stephi), Bill (Emma), Tony, Daniel (Lorraine), Edward (Shirley), and Harry (Theresa) Slezewski; three sisters: Francis Slezewski, Margaret (Bob) Chars, and Eleanore Wentland; and two brothers-in-law: Anton Ladowski and Walter Kroll.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The Parish Wake Service with the Knights of Columbus will take place at 4:30 p.m. The visitation continues at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020