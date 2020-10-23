Frank W. HoppeDe Pere - Frank W. Hoppe, 90, De Pere, passed away from COVID-19 while fighting a courageous battle with dementia. Frank was born April 6, 1930 in Crivitz, WI to the late Joseph and Agnes Hoppe. On April 11, 1953 he was united in marriage to Caroline Beyer at St Mary Catholic Church in Crivitz. Frank was a mechanic and co-owner of M & M Motors in Menominee, MI for many years. His only son, James worked with him for many years and he even passed down the mechanic gene to his daughter, Janice as she worked for Frank.Frank, the "Lawn King of Menominee" loved to water his lawn nonstop. He loved to garden with his wife and his yard/gardens were the envy of the neighborhood. He was an avid golfer, was on a golf league and loved golfing with Caroline. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling in his free time. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a chaplain for 30 years at the Marinette Elks Lodge. More than anything, he was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending every minute he could with his wife, Caroline, his "sweetie" and their 5 children. Frank was always seen holding Caroline's hand.Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Caroline, his children Karen (Michael) Tessier, Susan Brezsko (fiance' Dave Goessl), James (Jill) Hoppe, Janice (Brian) Winchell, Cindy (Jamie) Falk; grandchildren Tracie, Amy, Christopher, Nathaniel, Pamela, Jessie and Michael; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Veronica Hoppe and his brother-in-law, Bill Plemel. Frank was preceded in death by his siblings.Due to COVID-19, a private Christian Mass to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allouez. Burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery in Menominee, MI. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Franks' family would like to thank the entire staff at Woodside Lutheran Home, Green Bay, especially the Alzheimer's-Dementia unit for all of their care, understanding and comfort given to not only Frank but to his family as well.