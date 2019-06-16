|
|
Frank Wozniak
Green Bay - On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Frank D. Wozniak, 69 of Green Bay, unexpectedly passed away. He was born October 5, 1949 to Benny and Clara (Majewski) Wozniak. From early life in Armstrong Creek, Frank went on to serve in the US Army. He then set roots in Green Bay with his bride of more than 45 years, Patty (Harrison). He and Patty shared life with their two children, Jeremy and Jamie. He taught them his craft of carpentry, to love nature, the importance of family, and to be humbly grateful.
He had a deep appreciation for a strong cup of coffee (mostly creamer), good pipe tobacco, making Kit-Kats disappear, reading dated issues of the National Enquirer, cold bottles of Sam Adams, sporting epic facial hair, potato salad of every kind, heavy pours of Korbel brandy, fierce games of cribbage and his spaniel side-kicks, Ben and Otis.
In addition to Patty, Jeremy, and Jamie, his quiet legend lives on with his 97-year-old bear taunting mother, Clara (Benny) Wozniak, brothers: Tony and his wife Linda, Benny and his wife Lori; sisters: Melody and her husband Nels Friis, Peggy and her husband Al Sanders; in-laws: Paula and Pat Coraggio, Ray and Debbie Harrison, Peggy and Jerry Starczowski, dozens of nieces and nephews, as well as more extended family and friends than anyone can legally count.
Frank was preceded in death by father Benny, brothers, Robert and James, infant son, father and mother in-law Garth and Marilyn Harrison.
On Monday, June 17th, the woods of Northern Wisconsin will welcome Frank home for the last time. Visitation hours will be 9-11 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Armstrong Creek, followed by the funeral service at 11. Burial and reception will take place immediately after at Fence Cemetery and Fence Townhall respective.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019