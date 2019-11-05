|
|
Franklin D. Halladay
South Pasadena - Franklin D. Halladay, 102, died peacefully on September 16, 2019, in his home in South Pasadena, California. Born November 14, 2016, in Plover to Franklin S. and Elsie (Newby) Halladay, both of Wisconsin, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1939 with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering.
In 1941 as an engineer with the Buffalo Forge Company he moved to Los Angeles and there, in 1942, married Phyllis M. McGowan of Greenleaf. A long-time member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in South Pasadena, he founded the Industrial Fan Sales Company (now Industrial Fan Solutions) in 1980 in Los Angeles. Although staying in Los Angeles, Franklin maintained robust ties to Wisconsin and kept steadfast watch on the Green Bay Packers throughout his life. A gifted gardener and photographer, Franklin was known for his kindness mixed with a genial humor that was his unfailing companion.
The Halladay family has long roots in Wisconsin that extend to the 19th century. Franklin's father was an engineer with the Green Bay & Western Railroad, and his grandfather, also Franklin, was an engineer with Wisconsin railroads.
A funeral service was held October 18, 2019, in Saint Vibiana's Chapel at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, and he was entombed there in the Crypt Mausoleum beside Phyllis, who died October 15, 2014. Also preceding him in death was his sister Marybelle (died 1923 at age 2). He is survived by Phyllis's sister and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019