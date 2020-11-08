Fred Sanders
Pulaski - Fred Sanders, 78, Pulaski, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital following a short illness. The son of the late Frederick and Etta Grace (Scott) Sanders was born November 4, 1942, in Illinois. The family moved to Pella when he was a young boy.
Immediately after high school, Fred enlisted and served in the US Navy, stationed in the Philippines. Following his discharge, he married Joey Smith. The couple had three children together.
Fred had been employed at Fort Howard in Green Bay for 35 years. After retiring from the mill, he drove school bus for Lamers for 24 years. In 1994, he met Jill Nooyen. The couple was together for 20 years, and tied the knot on March 2, 2013.
He liked the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, camping, snowmobiling and four-wheeling, and going for boat rides. He especially loved his family. Fred enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them participate in all of their sports activities. Watching Westerns was among his favorite things to do. He also loved the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.
Survivors include his wife, Jill; three children and two stepchildren: Jeffrey (Margaret Kubek) Sanders, Appleton, Lori (Timothy) Theis, Fond du lac, Lynn (George) Lambert, Pulaski; Chastity (Jim) Reyment, Crivitz, and Crystal (Tony) Fehring, DeForest; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother: Tod (Debbie) Sanders, Suamico; three sisters: Marion (Raymond) Parks, Rib Lake, Alice (Lyle) Passehl, Marion, and Linda (John) Moscicki, Hartford; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Friends are invited to gather with the family and celebrate Fred's life on Sunday, November 15th at the Chase Town Hall on County S from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. with military honors by the Pulaski Area Veterans at 4:00 p.m.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and be respectful of social distancing guidelines, in order to keep everyone as safe as possible. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Sanders family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family would like to thank Green Bay Oncology and the medical staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their amazing care.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com