Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
1731 St. Agnes Dr.
Green Bay, WI
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
1731 St. Agnes Dr.
Green Bay, WI
1944 - 2019
Frederick C. Sanderson Obituary
Frederick C. Sanderson

Green Bay, WI - On February 7, 1944, a special child was born to Viola (Helling) and Frederick W. Sanderson. Frederick Charles Sanderson was special, not only for the many gifts God gave him, but for the gifts of kindness, knowledge, and understanding he gave to others. Though born blind, he was a blessing for his family, for schools where he taught and counseled students, and for community organizations he loyally served.

Fred was born into eternal life on October 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Jacqueline.

Survivors include his sister Sandra (Joseph) Kawatski, his niece Karla (Michael Klein) Kawatski, his grandniece, Anna, his cousins, and dear friends from Green Bay West Lions Club, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, and his neighborhood.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Dr., Green Bay, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Malme officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Fred's name to the .

Arrangements by: Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
