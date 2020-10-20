Frederick J. FalckAllouez -Frederick J. Falck, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was the youngest of three children born to Alfred and Grace (Schinke) Falck. Fred was born, baptized, and raised in Morrison. He walked one half mile to elementary school daily and rode the bus to East De Pere High School graduating with the class of 1947. Fred graduated from UW Madison in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.Fred then flew to Venezuela and worked in Marocaibo for Standard Oil of New Jersey as a civil engineer in the oil business, in 1954 he travelled by troop ship to Alaska for the US Army working on the ariel photography ground control for the D.E.W. line. Stationed in San Francisco during the winter at Presidio, he met the most beautiful nurse from Stanford Hospital and married her in Benmiller (Goderich) Ontario, Canada on August 25, 1956.Together Fred and Lois raised three children, Kevin, Green Bay; Michael, Santa Clara, CA); and Katherine Biesmann (Fitchburg, WI).Early in Fred's career, he was the first Green Bay Press Gazette delivery carrier in Morrison, they rewarded the carriers with a dinner and Packer game at City Stadium.Fred loved his family dearly, as they moved from California to Wisconsin in September 1962 and to Allouez in 1965, living in the same home for 50 years.Friends may call after 1:00PM on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church 2335 S. Webster Ave., Green Bay, until time of service at 2:00PM with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison, is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concerned Hearts Club or Faith Lutheran Church.