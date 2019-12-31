|
|
Frederick Voltmer, Sr.
Green Bay - Frederick Robert Voltmer Sr. "Slim"
Slim passed into the presence of his dear Savior, at home, on December 28, 2019. He was born March 9, 1937 to Vincent and Irene (Evertsen) Voltmer in Norridge Township, IL. Slim served in the Navy until his marriage to Pauline Stohl October 25, 1958. He was an over the road truck driver until his retirement in 1999. After retirement Slim was able to pursue men's Bible study and he enjoyed active fellowship with Calvary Chapel for many years. Slim is preceded in death by his parents, an older sister, and a younger brother. He is survived by his wife Pauline, and his 4 children Frederick Robert Jr (Jan) Voltmer, Bradley (Deb) Voltmer, Cindi Foreman, and William (Barb) Voltmer, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Pat Hanson, Sharon Voltmer, and Sandy (Ken) Saunders.
Gathering of family and Friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Spring Lake Church, 2240 Klondike Road, Bellevue. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 A.M. followed by Military Honor Rites. Burial at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020