Fredrick Schuster
Pound (Lee Lake) - Fredrick C. Schuster, age 83 of Pound - Lee Lake, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Fred was born on January 13, 1936 to the late William and Gertrude (Mamerow) Schuster in Milwaukee. He attended Boys Tech in Milwaukee and became a pattern maker. When he was 21, Fred purchased property on Lee Lake where he did a lot of hunting and fishing. On October 4, 1969, Fred married Nancy Jaeger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Gillett. Fred and Nancy lived in Milwaukee for 35 years before retiring to Lee Lake in 2000.
Fred is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; 2 children, Michael and Patricia; 2 grandchildren, Cayden and Jackson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home (116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 9:30 am until the memorial service at 11 am with Pastor Fred Mai officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion offered to Fred in his time of need. Also thanks to Pastor Fred Mai for the friendship he shared with Fred.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019