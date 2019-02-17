Services Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI 54304 920-499-1223 Visitation 9:00 AM Redeemer Lutheran Church 210 S. Oneida Street View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Resources More Obituaries for Freida Landgraf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Freida M. (Mueller) Landgraf

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Frieda M. (Mueller) Landgraf



Green Bay - Frieda M. (Mueller) Landgraf departed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on February 15 after an amazing long life of 98 years. She was born on July 18, 1920 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Henry and Emilie Mueller Sr. Frieda was the youngest of 6 siblings, 4 of whom were born in Reinwald, Russia. Frieda attended Ebenezer Lutheran School and graduated from North High School in 1939.



She married her true love, Robert A. Landgraf, on October 7, 1942 in Atlantic City, New Jersey where Bob was stationed with the Army Air Corps and where they lived until he was reassigned overseas to China in 1943. Frieda was proud of the work she did during the war, grinding aviation piston rings at the Kohler Company and making armatures for electric motors and bomb fuses for planes. After the war, Bob and Frieda made their home in Green Bay. They enjoyed traveling, were a regular sight riding their tandem bike around town, and belonged to a card club which had the same members who met regularly for over 50 years. She was Bob's loyal fishing partner and the two enjoyed many perch dinners. A devoted wife and the consummate homemaker, Frieda's home cooking and delectable baked goods were appreciated by many. She loved dancing to the Big Bands and always enjoyed festivities with family and friends.



Frieda lost the love of her life in 2010, after more than 68 years of loving marriage, when Bob lost his courageous fight with cancer. Frieda was honored to be able to care for Bob in their beautiful home until he was called by the Lord. As a testament to Frieda's steely resolve and her love of the welcoming home she and Bob built, widowed at the age of 90, she managed to maintain the house she loved for five more years, before moving to Woodside. This was possible only with an incredibly supportive circle of lifelong friends, and the generous help of many neighbors, especially Jessica, Troy, Mason and Maddie.



Frieda was a loving and dedicated mother to her two children. She was a selfless parent who never hesitated to sacrifice for her children and showed by her good example how to live an honorable life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and relished the many good times they shared together.



Her great love of children led her to a long, fulfilling career as a Paraprofessional in the Special Education Program at Jefferson School. She retired in 1982 and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Many students communicated with her for years after her retirement, a testament to her great love and commitment to them.



Frieda was very involved in volunteering in many aspects of her church, Redeemer Lutheran, and she was their longest active member. Being a member of the Redeemer Checkerette Kitchen Band, which played all over the Fox Valley, gave her great pleasure and pride. Her church was a source of great comfort to her. She held strong beliefs which she exercised in daily life, cherished serving the Lord, and always enjoyed helping others in many ways.



Everyone who knew Frieda never forgot her wonderful smile. She had a proud and intense determination in life that lasted until her final breath.



Frieda is survived by her two children; son Thomas A. Landgraf (Amy Smith) of Madison, Wisconsin, and daughter Barbara Landgraf Gibbons (Gregory Gibbons) of Polaris, Montana.



Frieda was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Mueller, Sr., two brothers Alexander (Emily Mueller) and Henry Mueller, Jr. (Marion Mueller), three sisters Emily Baechle (William Baechle), Dorothy Baechle (Peter Baechle) and Sally Ruppel (Edward Ruppel), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Though her smile is gone forever and her hand we cannot touch



We still have so many memories of the one we loved so much



Her memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part



God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.



She will be deeply missed by her children, family, friends and neighbors. Mom, you are in our thoughts, hearts and prayers today and forever. We will miss you dearly.



Our family would like to thank Unity for the compassionate Palliative and Hospice care Mom received and to the caring and attentive staff at Woodside Villa, many with whom she became good friends.



A time of visitation and support will be held for Frieda at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida Street, on Thursday, February 21 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019