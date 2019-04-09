Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Prayer Service
Following Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
SAINT THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
SAINT THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHURCH
1810 N MacDonald Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
G. Tony Balza

Appleton - G. Tony Balza passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Theophile and Mary (Leurquin) Balza on October 16, 1922. Tony married the late Grace Angst on October 5, 1946. Tony was a member of the Coast Guard during World War II. Active throughout his life and proud of it, he was a wood worker, figure skater, camper, and fisherman. He started skiing at age 49 and skied for 41 years. Everyone's favorite Uncle, neighborhood mentor and father-figure; handyman to friends and family alike. Tony was an integral member of St. Thomas More Parish. He will be remembered and missed by many.

Tony is survived by his children: John (Mary) Balza of Fort Collins, CO, Richard (Charlotte) Balza of Renton, WA, Robert (Cynthia) Balza of Appleton, and Ann (Steve) Hlas of Eagan, MN; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law: James and Roger (Barb) Angst and sister-in-law: Nathalie Balza; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Grace; and 10 brothers

A memorial service for Tony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at SAINT THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1810 N MacDonald Street, Appleton with Fr. Jim Lucas officiating. Visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at BRETTSCHNEIDER-TRETTIN-NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton with a prayer service to conclude the evening. Visitation will resume the following day at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Allouez Cemetery, Green Bay, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Francis Xavier Schools, 101 E. Northland Ave. Appleton, WI 54911
