|
|
Gail Mincheski
Green Bay - Gail Mincheski, 78, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1941, in Bemidji, MN to Stanley and Charlotte (Fettig) Ward.
Gail attended St. Cyril and Methodius School and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. She enjoyed making quilts, crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading and chocolate. Gail loved to spend her time babysitting her grandkids and never missed any of their events. She had a way of always putting her family's needs before her own.
Gail is survived by her children, Lynn Mincheski, Karla (John) Strenski, and Michael (Kelli) Mincheski; grandchildren, Nicole (Raymond) Shanle, Brenna Strenski, Jacob, Joseph, Seda and Justin Mincheski; a sister, Lois (Ron) Landgraf; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Ward; her mother and stepfather, Charlotte (Francis) Vickman; a brother, Gerald Ward; and a brother-in-law, Jerome Carek.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Ninth Street, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020