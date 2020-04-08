|
Gail R. Meindl
De Pere - Gail Ruth Meindl (Buerstatte), a resident of De Pere, WI, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2020 at Caraton Commons in De Pere.
Gail was born on August 19, 1939 to the late Edward and Ruth (Pasewalk) Buerstatte of Manitowoc, WI. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School and also graduated from Prospect Hall (a secretarial school in Milwaukee). Gail then accepted a job at the Phoenix Laboratory on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. She always said this was her most challenging secretarial position she ever had. Gail also worked for the City Attorney and the public school system both in Texarkana, TX where the family resided for 17 years.
Gail loved her family and friends and being active in the community. She was a former member of PEO and Lady Bug Garden Club. Gail was also active in De Pere Woman's Club and the Green Bay - De Pere Antiquarian Society. She also gardened for the City of De Pere and enjoyed reading, exploring antique shops, playing bridge and spending time with family and friends.
Gail is survived by her husband: Alan Meindl; her two daughters: Melinda Reed and her son Brian of Green Bay, Amy Forsyth and her husband Matt of Madison, MS, and her son Mark Meindl and his wife, Cynthia, and their two children Nathan and Grace of Albuquerque, NM and Anna Pepelnjak of Door County, WI, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, and beloved brother, Gary Buerstatte.
Her greatest joy in life was being a Mother! Gail always wished the family lived closer so she could spend more time with them.
Due to current world events, a private graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer officiated. Friends and family will be notified of a Life Celebration to be held this Summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wisconsin . The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020