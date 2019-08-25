|
|
Gail R. "Beechie" Morgan
Ashwaubenon - Gail R. "Beechie" Morgan, 100, Ashwaubenon, passed away Friday August 23, 2019. She was born September 4, 1918 to Alvin and Isabelle (Fournier) Rousseau.
She married Milton on June 14, 1941. Gail was a military wife and had the opportunity to live all around the world and had survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She enjoyed reading and doing needlework. Gail truly loved being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; infant sister, Iris; siblings Louise (Lee) Carey, Byron (Dorothy) Rousseau, Jean (Bernard) Borremans; niece Mary Ecke and nephew Bernard Borremans, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Brian Herb; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the funeral services at 6:00 p.m. Entombment take place at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Woodside Oaks for the wonderful care given to Gail.
Flowers are appreciated but donations may be made to Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019