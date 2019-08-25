Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail R. "Beechie" Morgan


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail R. "Beechie" Morgan Obituary
Gail R. "Beechie" Morgan

Ashwaubenon - Gail R. "Beechie" Morgan, 100, Ashwaubenon, passed away Friday August 23, 2019. She was born September 4, 1918 to Alvin and Isabelle (Fournier) Rousseau.

She married Milton on June 14, 1941. Gail was a military wife and had the opportunity to live all around the world and had survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She enjoyed reading and doing needlework. Gail truly loved being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; infant sister, Iris; siblings Louise (Lee) Carey, Byron (Dorothy) Rousseau, Jean (Bernard) Borremans; niece Mary Ecke and nephew Bernard Borremans, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Brian Herb; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the funeral services at 6:00 p.m. Entombment take place at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Woodside Oaks for the wonderful care given to Gail.

Flowers are appreciated but donations may be made to Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now