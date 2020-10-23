Gail Teteak Hultmann



I closed my book of life on October 14, 2020 at the age of 69. I was a long-time resident of the Linden Hills neighborhood in Minneapolis, but as of late resided in Edina, MN. I am survived by my mother Audrey Teteak, my total joy in life my son Zachary Hultmann (Katie Murray), grandchildren Miles and Nara, whom my heart melts for; one nephew Jason Emerson (Angie), one niece Rachel (Aaron) Gildernick, four great nieces & nephews: Chelsey, Preston, Garrett and Sophie; and many other relatives and friends that I was blessed to know. I was proceeded in death by my dad Bill Teteak and my two sisters Janice Emerson and Jackie Teteak. I loved gardening and my flowers and especially sitting on my deck drinking wine with family and friends.



Keep your mind and heart open. I may show up when you least expect me to!



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal."



Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Church of Christ The King, 5029 Zenith Ave S. Minneapolis, MN. Visitation will begin at 10am. In lieu of flowers, Gail preferred memorials to: Miles and Nara Hultmann, dedicated to their college education. Due to COVID, we are limited in the number of attendees. Please limit the number of family members that accompany you.









