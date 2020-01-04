|
Gail Victoria Patzer
Green Bay - Gail Victoria Patzer, 78, died January 3, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born June 20, 1941, in Antigo to the late Glen Patzer and Delores Peterson.
Gail attended high school in Milwaukee, and following graduation moved to Green Bay. She enjoyed traveling, watching NASCAR, was a faithful Packers fan, and loved talking about games with her nephew.
Gail is survived by her daughter; Kim Foster; her "grandcats", Buddy and Sassy; her sisters, Dawn (George) Vinten, Betty Siemsen; her sister-in-law, Paulette Patzer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Foster, Jr.; her parents; and a brother, Glen Patzer.
By Gail's wishes no services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Gail's family extends a word of thanks to the caring staff of St. Vincent Hospital, and to her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Jackie Foster for their support.
Gail is reunited with her son Billy, and Mom, we will all see you again someday too.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020