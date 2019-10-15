|
|
Gail Y. Schuelke
Luxemburg - Gail Y. "G.G." Schuelke, age 82, of Luxemburg, formerly of Pound, WI, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 14, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born July 23, 1937 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Howard and Ethel (Goddard) Mommaerts.
Gail was a bartender at several local establishments throughout her career, a job which she very much enjoyed. She was a true social butterfly. She also received training and worked as a CNA. Later in her life, she met her soul mate, Floyd Brooks and the couple shared over 20 incredible years together.
Gail was an extremely creative and artistic woman and she loved sharing her talents with others. Later in her life, she attended classes at NWTC to learn how to paint and to make stone leaves. If someone could not show her or teach her how to do or make something, she would teach herself. One of her greatest passions was cheering on the Green Bay Packers. During the games, her daughters would watch her instead of the game because she was the best entertainment!
For 30 years, Gail hosted an annual Booyah party and invited everyone she knew, even some she didn't. Her "secret ingredient" was only revealed to Paul! Gail had a huge heart and welcomed everyone into her "family." Her generosity and kindness was unmatched and all who met her felt lucky to have her in their life. She was an experience EVERYONE should have!
Gail is survived by her 5 daughters: Rona (the late James) Sheffer, Dory (the late Glen) Peters, Celinda (Bob Lindberg) Berg, Donél (John) Luedeman and Rayleen (Thomas) Burke; 3 grandchildren: Jim, Kyra (Randy) and Jeremy; 3 great-grandchildren: Kayla, Austin and Jaison; 8 step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her long-time companion, Floyd Brooks; 3 great-grandchildren and her 3 siblings: Gary (Alice) Mommaerts, Patricia (Ronald) DeBauche and Nancy (Paul) Cooper.
In accordance with Gail's wishes, no services will be held. A private celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date. To leave an online condolence for Gail's family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Gail's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bishop's Court as well as the Unity Hospice teams in both Green Bay and Luxemburg for their excellent care and compassion. The family would also like to thank A Lee at U Care for her loving care of Gail.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019