Francis Creek - Gale John Fenlon, age 85, a resident of Francis Creek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Gale was born on December 8, 1934 in Cooperstown, WI, son of the late John G. and Marie M. (Hessel) Fenlon. He graduated from Denmark High School with the class of 1953. Gale served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 serving in Germany. He was privileged to be part of the Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington DC on June 20, 2013. He married Mildred K. Baumgart on October 11, 1958 at St. Francis Parish in De Pere. She preceded him in death on June 4, 1994. He then married JoAnn (Tuma) Luckow on August 19, 1995 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. They celebrated their 25th anniversary this past August. Gale and Millie owned and operated Muench Lumber Company from 1963-1984. Gale then was employed with Prudential Insurance Company from 1988 until his retirement on July 25, 1998.
He coached baseball for 25 years in Denmark and Francis Creek. Gale also coached basketball for 13 years at St. Anne's in Francis Creek from 1967-1980. He served 25 years as a fireman, Board of Directors, President and 10 years as Fire Chief for the Francis Creek Fire Department. He also served 10 years on the Manitowoc County Youth Sports Board. Gale was awarded the Lakeshore Hall of Fame Appreciation Award in 1980. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Francis Creek Youth Sport Program. Gale was a lifetime member of the Francis Creek Sportsman's Club, earning the Sportsman Award in 1975. He received the award for Service and Dedication to the Manitowoc County Catholic League. Gale enjoyed traveling, woodworking, playing cards, dancing and listening to Polka music.
Gale was a kind and generous man with a servant's heart—always willing to help or use his woodworking craftsmanship to make a special gift for someone. His experience and knowledge were vast, and he enjoyed sharing his stories, teaching at times and teasing whenever the occasion.
Gale's sons wish to express that he was a teacher, coach and mentor to them. Work hard, do your best, and keep trying when you fall down, was Gale's inspiration to everyone he met. Tim, specifically treasures their time doing woodworking together.
JoAnn's daughters are grateful for having Gale as a second dad. Not everyone can say they are lucky enough to have a loving, caring and amazing dad. We have been blessed with this twice in our lifetime. We have much admiration for how Gale quietly and courageously fought this battle against cancer. He persevered despite what the medical charts read and was lovingly called "The Medical Miracle Man." He is our hero and inspiration.
Survivors include his wife: Jo Ann Fenlon, Francis Creek; three sons: Mark (Kris) Fenlon, Minnesota, Jim Fenlon, Whitelaw, Tim Fenlon, Manitowoc; loving step-daughters: Diane (Dan) Yindra, Darboy, Sandi (Dan) Finnel, Francis Creek, Kathy (Dan) Reed, Minnesota; thirteen grandchildren: Justin (Kelsey) Fenlon, Josie (Andy) Sodersten, Nic (Charles) Severing, Sammi Yindra, Dani Yindra (fiancé Josh), Zach (Linzy) Yindra, Keelie (Ryan) Schroeder, Ryan (Jaelin) Finnel, Lucas Finnel (friend Chloe), Mitchell Finnel, Myranda Reed, Dawson Reed, Kati Mullenberg (Tom Pevan); six great grandchildren: Rose, Jedsyn, Owen, Camden, Evelyn and baby Abraham; one sister: Jewel Hoefner, Cooperstown; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Evelyn Warpinski, Jim VanDenLangenberg, Ralph (Mary Ann) Baumgart, Pat Baumgart, Jim Tuma, Janice Bredemann, Richard (Janet) Tuma, Greg (Bobbi) Tuma, Pete (Nancy) Tuma, Paul (Joy) Tuma. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive including Kathy Bernier, Larrabee. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Janice (Benny) Landt; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gladys VanDenLangenberg, Janet (Norbert) VanDenElzen, Francis Warpinski, Clarence Baumgart, Phil Baumgart, Lily Collier, Charles Collier, Jim Feit, Donald Hoefner, Del Bredemann, Wayne Tuma, Donald Tuma, and LaVerne Tuma.
Private family services were held at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek, and Gale was laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery, Francis Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gale's name.
A special thank you to Dr. Baatz and her amazing team of nurses at the Cancer Care Center, Dr. Giriyappa, and the HFM Hospice Team. Gale met many amazing people through his cancer journey and without each of them he would not have been able to continue fighting this battle while still enjoying his final days with family and friends at home. To each person that touched Gale's life in such a positive way, you will be forever remembered as living proof of the incredible gifts God can bless a family with.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.