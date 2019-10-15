|
|
Gale L. Van Straten
Green Bay - Gale Leo Van Straten, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born November 26, 1944, to Cecilia (Nooyen) and Lester Van Straten in Bay Settlement, Town of Scott. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School and graduated from Preble High School. He was brought up on a farm, which gave him a sense of hard work and responsibility. He was a lifetime resident of Green Bay, WI.
Gale had a strong Christian faith and was dedicated to his family, friends, and pets. Gale was a professional semi truck driver for over 40 years, who was well respected for his work ethics, dependability, and mechanical knowledge. He was an accomplished woodworker and fixer upper. He always had one or two current projects with many in the waiting stages. He loved the outdoors, whether camping, boating or lawn care. He was very meticulous with all the cars. He truly was a kind, sincere, and honest man of his word.
He loved meeting his friends: John, Terry and Jim for morning breakfast, our monthly dinners with special neighbors: Rick, Patti, Butch, Judy, Jan, Don, Jerry, and Lori, lunch/dinner with Sandy and Tom, and an occasional breakfast with Bev.
He is survived by his wife Julie; daughter Michelle (Steve) Snell; son Jeff (Stacy) Van Straten; stepdaughter Kelly Clement (special friend, Paul); stepsons: Mike Fischer (special friend, Carrie) and Matt (Rochelle) Fischer; sisters: Cleo (Jim) Marshall, Carol (Dennis) Colleran, and Judy (Dan) Hockers; ten grandchildren: Amanda, Tanner, Travis, Tate, Madison, Patrick, Brianna, Brooke, Locklyn, and Colton; pets: Lacey, Sophie, and Riley (his shadow); sister-in-law Eileen (Art) Avery; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. His parents preceded him in death.
Gale had a strong presence in our lives and an infectious smile that will always be remembered.
Visitation for Gale will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019, at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 9am-11:30am with a service to follow at 11:30am. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to extend a thank you to the doctors and staff at Bellin Hospital, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, and Newcomer Funeral Home for their care, kindness, and concern given to Gale.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019