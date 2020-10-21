1/1
Gare Marie Unnewehr
Gare Marie Unnewehr

Gare Marie Unnewehr, nee Gustafson, age 69, passed away October 16th in Chicago.

Gare is the dear sister of Crandon Gustafson (Sakae), and Kort Gustafson (Marie), and daughter of the late Richard and Shirley (Berg) Gustafson. She is loved dearly by her nephews Ryan, Gabriel, Dominic, Fernando, and cousins David and Mary Beth (Johnston) Mathers, and Jonathon York, and will be missed by many caring friends and co-workers.

Gare is a graduate of East High School, Green Bay, WI, and the University of Michigan, Ann Harbor, MI. She enjoyed a long and productive career in advertising and creative copywriting with Leo Burnett, J Walter Thompson, DDB Needham, New Control, and The National Safety Council. Her passions were art, traveling, photography, music, cooking, theater, architecture, her family and her many friends.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Big Shoulders Fund (bigshouldersfund.org) or After School Matters (afterschoolmatters.org).

Visitation Saturday, October 24th from 10:00 to 11:00 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela Street, Barrington, IL, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00.

For more information see davenportfamily.com, or call (847)381-3411.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
October 21, 2020
We’ve been friends for many many years. I will always cherish the memories of all the fun times we had together. Rest In peace, Gare. Love, Marilyn
Marilyn Penchar
Friend
October 21, 2020
Such a sweet person. You will live on in our hearts, Gare.
Sandy Remson
Friend
