Garland Ross
Green Bay - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Garland E. Ross, 83, of Green Bay, WI on Monday, October 12, 2020. He courageously battled with Alzheimer's for many years. He was born on March 23, 1937 to the late Garland and Leah (Jones) Ross Sr. in Muncie, IN.
Garland was a graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, IN. where he received a Bachelor's Degree in accounting. For several years, he was plant manager for Ball Corporation.
He married Vernice Kem in Muncie while attending Ball State University. She preceded him in death in 2005. Together they had three children: Carey, Jeff and Aaron.
In 1971, Garland moved to Green Bay where he started his own business, Management Recruiters Inc., which he successfully worked for 45 years. During this time, he met, hired and became friends with many people. For all the success he achieved over the years, Garland remained a very humble man.
On October 24, 1980 Garland married the love of his life, Kate. They cherished 40 years of marriage with one another. Together they raised a blended family.
One thing that Garland loved the most was traveling with Kate to Door County, whether it be for an entire weekend or a day trip together. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing. Garland was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and was a proud season ticket holder.
Garland is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kate; children: Carey (David Allison) Ross, Aaron Ross, Stacy (Bob) Merrick, Sean (Anne) Turnbull, Nathan (Steve McKenzie) Turnbull; 7 grandchildren and his brother Rusty (Trula) Ross. Along with Garland's parents, he is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Ross; a sister Toni Yarger and his much loved cat, Greta.
Visitation for Garland will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required upon entrance and the family asks that you social distance. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make memorial donations in Garland's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Garland's favorite charity, or the Alzheimer's Association
.