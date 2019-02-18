|
|
Garrett Lafferty
Crivitz - Garrett "Ziggy" Lafferty 59 of Crivitz, after fighting the battle of cancer he found his way home on February 15, 2019 with his special friends by his side Fiancé Cheri, Laurie Lindow, Alanna Staats. He was born to Cal and Pat Lafferty on May 19, 1959. He graduated from Belding High School in 1977. After school he joined the Army and served for 13 years. After serving his time Garrett worked at Monroe Trucking for the past 25 years. He was very proud of his hard work. Ziggy was a man of few words with a heart of gold. He is survived by Cheri his Fiancé, the love of his life, two children Chris (April Raybon) Lafferty and Kira (Jacob) Loftis, four grandchildren, his loving mother Pat , two brothers Mike (Barb) and Kevin (Judy) Lafferty and two Sisters Michell Ely and Sheryle (Dan) Rowland and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and friends. He was preceded death by his father Cal. Private services will be held at a later date. Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019