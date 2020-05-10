Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
1937 - 2020
Garth Snow Obituary
Garth Snow

Green Bay - Garth Alan Snow passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, following a rapid decline in health. He was born in Green Bay, WI on December 8, 1937 to the late Merton and Gladys (Derham) Snow.

Garth was a life-long Wisconsin resident who enjoyed playing card games, being outdoors, hunting and fishing, and was always looking for the next adventure.

Garth is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Jo (Hadley); daughter, Deah (Jeff) Davis and their children Nicholas (Olivia), Matthew, Katie and Andrew; son, Jay (Jodi) and their children Abby (Daniel) Haen and Molly; and his sister Eva Baye. He is also survived by his great-granddaughters, Kailyn and Hadley Jo Haen, who brought him great joy.

A memorial service celebrating Garth's life will be held at a later date in Green Bay. A memorial fund will be established at First United Methodist Church in Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 10 to May 13, 2020
