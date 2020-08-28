Gary A. Krueger
GREEN BAY - Gary A. Krueger passed away surrounded by family on the morning of 8/22/2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on 6/17/1950 in Shawano, WI to Roland Krueger and Juanita Plass Krueger. The family later moved to New London, WI where Gary graduated New London High School in 1968. He met and married Deborah Braatz at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London, WI on 10/6/1973. They moved to Green Bay, WI, and had two daughters Sarah and Nicole.
Gary worked for 43 years at Paper Converting Machine Co. in Green Bay, WI where he was an integral part of road service, traveling the United States and internationally installing, maintaining, and demonstrating flexo printing presses, and in-house on a variety of other manufacturing operations. He worked with many colleagues who he remained friends with after retirement.
Gary enjoyed being "Papa" playing with his granddaughter and spending time with the family dogs. Our 5 acres he nicknamed "Park de Flintville", was his escape and worked every inch of it; keeping the lawn immaculate all year long! He was a skilled carpenter and woodworker, loved smoking and grilling meat, working on his hot rod and going to car shows, spending hours in the garage working on projects, feeding wildlife, relaxing at La Motte Lake in Keshena, and taking in his favorite season Fall.
Gary is preceded in death by his father and mother Roland and Juanita Krueger (Shawano, WI); step-mother Caroline Ness Krueger (Shawano, WI/Phoenix, AZ); and Parents-in-law Harry and Sally Braatz (New London, WI). He is survived by his wife Deborah Krueger (Green Bay, WI); two daughters Sarah Kozikowski (Jesse) Wausau, WI, Nicole Krueger St. Louis Park, MN; grand-daughter Jordyn Kozikowski; Sister Carol Krueger (Kristine Shambeau) New London, WI; Brother Lonnie Krueger (Judy) New London, WI; Sisters-in-law Lynn Rogers (Rick) Appleton, WI, Kathy Braatz, Neenah, WI, Pam Jaeger (Jerry) Seymour, WI, Sharon (James) Scott, Ogdensburg, WI, Mary Foley (Robert) AZ; Brother-in-law Paul Braatz, New London, WI; Numerous aunts and uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Special thank you to the physicians, nurses, and staff at Green Bay Oncology, Unity Hospice, and Bellin Health Home Care. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
. A celebration of life is planned in the future when we can remember him safely.