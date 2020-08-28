1/1
Gary A. Krueger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary A. Krueger

GREEN BAY - Gary A. Krueger passed away surrounded by family on the morning of 8/22/2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on 6/17/1950 in Shawano, WI to Roland Krueger and Juanita Plass Krueger. The family later moved to New London, WI where Gary graduated New London High School in 1968. He met and married Deborah Braatz at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London, WI on 10/6/1973. They moved to Green Bay, WI, and had two daughters Sarah and Nicole.

Gary worked for 43 years at Paper Converting Machine Co. in Green Bay, WI where he was an integral part of road service, traveling the United States and internationally installing, maintaining, and demonstrating flexo printing presses, and in-house on a variety of other manufacturing operations. He worked with many colleagues who he remained friends with after retirement.

Gary enjoyed being "Papa" playing with his granddaughter and spending time with the family dogs. Our 5 acres he nicknamed "Park de Flintville", was his escape and worked every inch of it; keeping the lawn immaculate all year long! He was a skilled carpenter and woodworker, loved smoking and grilling meat, working on his hot rod and going to car shows, spending hours in the garage working on projects, feeding wildlife, relaxing at La Motte Lake in Keshena, and taking in his favorite season Fall.

Gary is preceded in death by his father and mother Roland and Juanita Krueger (Shawano, WI); step-mother Caroline Ness Krueger (Shawano, WI/Phoenix, AZ); and Parents-in-law Harry and Sally Braatz (New London, WI). He is survived by his wife Deborah Krueger (Green Bay, WI); two daughters Sarah Kozikowski (Jesse) Wausau, WI, Nicole Krueger St. Louis Park, MN; grand-daughter Jordyn Kozikowski; Sister Carol Krueger (Kristine Shambeau) New London, WI; Brother Lonnie Krueger (Judy) New London, WI; Sisters-in-law Lynn Rogers (Rick) Appleton, WI, Kathy Braatz, Neenah, WI, Pam Jaeger (Jerry) Seymour, WI, Sharon (James) Scott, Ogdensburg, WI, Mary Foley (Robert) AZ; Brother-in-law Paul Braatz, New London, WI; Numerous aunts and uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Special thank you to the physicians, nurses, and staff at Green Bay Oncology, Unity Hospice, and Bellin Health Home Care. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of life is planned in the future when we can remember him safely.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfotenhauer Funeral Home
2379 E Mason St
Green Bay, WI 54302
(920) 468-4870
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfotenhauer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved